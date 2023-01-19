Pampers' diaper donation campaign marks 6th anniversary in Korea

P&G Korea said Thursday that its Pampers brand, the world's No. 1 diaper maker, has donated a total of 32,000 boxes of diapers, worth 2.7 billion ($2.2 million), over the past six years.

Since launching the diaper donation campaign in 2017, the diapers have been delivered to more than 10 social welfare organizations, including children’s hospitals, across the nation.

The company said it has devoted efforts to creating a culture of sharing by putting a donation campaign into action together with consumers.

In 2017, the company joined hands with online retailer Gmarket to carry out the “First Donation Campaign for My Child” campaign. Then, it launched the “Pampers will Protect You” campaign with Naver, the nation’s internet portal.

Pampers explained that it is appealing to Korean parents who are also value-conscious consumers through diverse social contribution activities.

In a recent survey by the Korea Chamber of Commerce Industry, 63 percent of consumers here responded that environmental, social and governance efforts by companies are affecting their product purchases. Almost 90 percent of the respondents also said they are willing to additional prices for products from top-rated ESG companies.

"We are very grateful to deliver a warm message of consolation and hope in difficult times,” said an official from P&G Pampers Korea. “We will continue to contribute as much as we can to create a happy world for all babies and parents."