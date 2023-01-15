Leaders agree to broaden ties with $30 billion investment

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee (center) walk alongside Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (left) during a welcome ceremony at the royal palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday. (Yonhap)

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates has decided to invest $30 billion (37 trillion won) in South Korea at a summit held between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Sunday, during which the leaders agreed on stronger strategic cooperation, the South Korean presidential office said.

“We decided to make the investment with confidence in the Republic of Korea that keeps its promises under all circumstances,” the UAE leader was quoted as saying by Yoon’s office, using the formal name for South Korea.

The two leaders also confirmed they would strengthen strategic cooperation in nuclear and hydrogen energy in the UAE’s post-oil era, as well as collaboration in space, carbon emissions and technological innovation.

Through the meeting, Yoon said he was “looking forward to” strengthening strategic cooperation not only in the four key fields — nuclear power, energy, investment and defense — but also in health and medical care as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges, with hopes that the cooperation would “serve as an important starting point for advancing the special strategic partnership” to the highest level.

The UAE president, in response, said his nation is ready to expand cooperation with South Korea in all fields, including the peaceful use of nuclear power, renewable energy, hydrogen, defense technology, climate change, space, digital transformation, advanced infrastructure, smart agriculture, food security and water resources.

Of the 13 memorandums of understanding signed in the presence of the two leaders, a joint declaration to strengthen strategic energy relationships was included to substantially decrease carbon emissions in industries through a shift in energy use to hydrogen.

Under the agreement on the international joint stockpile, Abu Dhabi’s state oil firm will reserve oil in South Korea’s southwestern port city of Yeosu and give the country priority purchase privileges in the event of an energy crisis.

In the UAE’s first state visit by a South Korean leader, Yoon landed in Abu Dhabi on Saturday accompanied by eight Cabinet members and more than 100 top businessmen, as Asia’s fourth-largest economy seeks a new engine for to kick-start stagnant growth.

Experts called the conservative leader’s choice of the UAE as his first overseas trip “wise,” as the Middle Eastern country has fared relatively well in the global economic downturn. The trip could also open up many opportunities for Korean firms amid increasing protectionism among South Korea’s economic partners, they said.

“It is a wise decision for the president to visit the UAE as the first overseas destination this year,” said Bark Tae-ho, president of the Lee & Ko Global Commerce Institute and former trade minister under the Lee Myung-bak administration.

“Financial institutions have recently lowered their global economic growth forecast this year,” Bark said. “The three major economies of the US, the European Union and China are expected to go into economic recession.”

“Still, some regions — including India, Southeast Asia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia — are predicted to fare relatively well,” he said. The UAE in particular was not hit as hard by the pandemic due to the rise in energy prices and its role as an intermediary to Europe and the world in the financial and aviation sectors, according to Bark.

The International Monetary Fund predicted in December that global growth is forecast to slow from 6 percent in 2021 to 3.2 percent in 2022 and 2.7 percent in 2023. The World Bank said this week the global economy will come “perilously close” to a recession this year, led by weaker growth of all the world’s top economies — the US, Europe and China.

However, the WB revised upward the UAE’s growth forecast for 2023 to 4.1 percent this year on the back of the expansion of non-oil sectors including real estate, travel and tourism, hospitality, manufacturing and transportation.

“Yoon’s visit to the UAE at the beginning of the year may seem rather out of the blue, but in fact Korea and the UAE have had a good relationship,” he said.

The UAE is the only country in the Middle East that has a “special strategic partnership” with Korea, with many Korean tech, energy and construction firms entering the nation. In 2019, a consortium dubbed “Team Korea” won the Barakah nuclear power plant project as Korea’s first overseas nuclear power plant construction project.

UAE, land of opportunity

The UAE is seeking to transform from an oil-based to a knowledge-based economy, and in the process, there are “many opportunities” for Korea, said Park Hyun-do, a professor specializing in the Middle East at the Euro-Mena Institute at Sogang University.

“The UAE tends to cooperate only with countries that can transfer technologies as we did so in the past to grow the economy,” Park said. “We will have to upgrade cooperation one step further by transferring technologies to the UAE.”

The UAE could be “a land of many opportunities” if both the government and companies actively come on board, he said.

The UAE is also significant as a bridgehead for expanding defense exports to the Middle East. In January of last year, South Korea signed a contract with the UAE to export the Korean interceptor missile Cheongung II, or M-SAM2, worth about 4.7 trillion won ($3.7 billion).

Yoon’s trip to the UAE is accompanied by a large-scale business delegation, including leaders from Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor.

Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who visited the UAE as his first overseas business trip in December last year after taking office as chief, revisited the nation for the second time in two months as Yoon’s business delegation. He is expected to focus on expanding business opportunities between Samsung and the UAE in construction, energy and ICT, along with an inspection of the Barakah nuclear power plant constructed by Hyundai E&C and Samsung C&T. As the UAE is constructing a smart city called Masdar City with an investment of $18 billion in Abu Dhabi, cooperation in ICT fields such as 5G and semiconductors is expected.

“There are many opportunities in the Middle East for Korea, as it is becoming more difficult for the export-led nation to find a way out with the US’ and China’s increasingly stronger nationalism,” said Bae Jong-chan, a political consultant and president of the research firm Insight K.

Last year, the US implemented legislations such as the Chips and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act to strengthen their country-first policies. The European Union is also following the move by pushing for various regulatory changes that may negatively affect Korean companies. In addition, South Korea is struggling to balance its economic versus security interests given its military alliance with the US and strong economic ties with China.

“By maximizing Korea’s digital capabilities that the UAE needs, we should make (the cooperation between the two countries) a sure stepping stone for our economic leap forward,” Bae said.