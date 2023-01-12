Hana Financial chief visits Google amid big digital push

Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo (center) poses for a photo with Google employees at the Google Bay View Campus in the US on Friday. (Hana Financial Group)

While staying in the US to attend the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo took time to visit Google Bay View Campus on Friday.

According to the group, Ham intended to get some inspiration for digitalization through communicating with employees of the global IT firm.

“It was a meaningful time to think about the future path of the group together with young talented people," Ham said.

When meeting with the global company’s employees, Ham stressed that Google’s mission -- to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful -- and Hana Financial Group’s vision -- to provide connected finance service to everyone -- is in line with each other.

Along with topics related to financial service and technology, Ham also discussed Google’s corporate culture, which focuses on working together based on strong bonds and trust between team members, with the employees.

On the same day, Ham also visited IT company Nvidia’s headquarters in Silicon Valley to try out different future technologies such as graphic processing unit-based database management systems.

Meanwhile, some of the selected young managers from the group’s affiliates visited the global IT firm Microsoft campus and Amazon headquarters to take a look at their working environment ahead of attending the 2023 CES.