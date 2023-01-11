 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Blackpink becomes first K-pop act to headline Coachella

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jan 11, 2023 - 13:50       Updated : Jan 11, 2023 - 13:50
K-pop girl group Blackpink will headline the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (YG Entertainment)
K-pop girl group Blackpink will headline the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (YG Entertainment)

Blackpink will be the first K-pop act to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this year.

The Korean quartet will take the stage on April 15 and 22 as headliners for the festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California, according to the festival’s promoter Goldenvoice on Tuesday.

Others leading at Coachella include Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican singer who will be the first Latino artist to headline the show, and the renowned alternative R&B singer-songwriter Frank Ocean.

Coachella, the largest music festival in North America that began in 1999, is held for two weeks and hosts around 300,000 attendees every year. The festival has sought to lean toward a more diversified lineup in recent years.

In 2019, Blackpink was the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella.

The first Korean musician to take part in the celebrated music festival was the duo EE in 2011, followed by hip-hop group Epik High in 2016. Indie band Hyukoh and rock band Jambinai were invited to Coachella in 2019 along with Blackpink.

In 2020, K-pop legends Bigbang was set to play at the festival but the project foundered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the second-generation K-pop girl group 2NE1 performed at Coachella as a full unit for the first time in six years. Fourth-generation K-pop girl group aespa also took the stage that same year.

For Blackpink, its 2019 Coachella debut helped the group garner popularity in the US. Shortly after, the girls peaked at No. 2 on the Billboards 200 chart and topped the same chart last September with its second full-length album “Born Pink.”

Blackpink will also be the first K-pop artists to headline the British Summer Time festival held at Hyde Park in London on July 2.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114