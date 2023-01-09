 Back To Top
Business

KB Financial chief urges employees to prepare for coming winter

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Jan 9, 2023 - 16:12       Updated : Jan 9, 2023 - 16:12

KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo delivers a special lecture at a business strategy meeting for the first half of 2023 at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul on Friday. (KB Financial Group)
KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo delivers a special lecture at a business strategy meeting for the first half of 2023 at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul on Friday. (KB Financial Group)

KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo on Friday asked employees to prepare to endure the coming winter of the financial market with the group’s core competitiveness during a business strategy meeting for the first half of 2023.

More than 270 executives from the holding company and its 12 subsidiaries, including KB Kookmin Bank, attended the meeting at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul.

“KB must preemptively respond to new trends such as digital transformation and green transformation,” Yoon said.

The chairman also stressed that the company should strengthen its digital finance services such as KB Star Banking, KB Pay and KB Wallet, as well as other sectors such as real estate, health care and mobility.

There was also a special lecture given by a consulting firm to looked into different cases of how global financial groups responded to recessions.

As part of the group CEO’s special lecture session, Yoon took time to communicate with employees. They mainly shared details about projects the group's management aims to prioritize this year.



By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
