National

S. Korea considering buying Israeli drone detection system: source

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 8, 2023 - 10:43       Updated : Jan 8, 2023 - 10:43
An uncrewed North Korean aerial vehicle found in Inje County, Gangwon Province, in June 2017 is displayed at the building of the South Korean Ministry of National Defense. (File Photo -Yonhap)
An uncrewed North Korean aerial vehicle found in Inje County, Gangwon Province, in June 2017 is displayed at the building of the South Korean Ministry of National Defense. (File Photo -Yonhap)

South Korea's military is considering the purchase of an Israeli "electric eye" as part of efforts to bolster its capabilities to detect small North Korean drones, a defense source in Seoul said Sunday.

The move comes as the South's defense authorities have come under fierce criticism for the failure to counter the penetration of five North Korean drones into its airspace late last month. It was belatedly revealed that one of them even intruded into the no-fly zone, called P-73, near the presidential office in the central district of Yongsan.

In order to beef up its airspace defense system, the military is considering pushing for the speedy acquisition of the Sky Spotter system, according to the source.

Built by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, it is designed for the early detection and tracking of such aerial objects, including drones, as well as balloons and kites, that are used for terrorist attacks.

The military plans to decide whether to formally request the purchase of the system following a review in the coming weeks on its effectiveness in countering the North's drone threats, especially in making up for the radars and thermal observation devices currently in operation. (Yonhap)

