[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel launches gourmet vegan options Cafe One at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul introduces its new vegan burger and sandwich. The vegan mushroom burger features a plant-based patty crafted from eco-friendly ingredients topped with vegan provolone cheese, assorted vegetables and grilled mushrooms. The premium patty is made using protein extracted from soybeans and mushrooms to re-create authentic beef flavors. The vegan ciabatta sandwich is crafted from whole wheat ciabatta filled with vegan ham, vegan provolone cheese, fresh vegetables and basil pesto, creating a blend of nourishing flavors. The vegan menu is available until Feb. 28. Prices start at 29,000 won for the vegan ciabatta sandwich. For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6737.

Sheraton Grand Incheon unveils gift sets to go To prepare for the upcoming Lunar New Year, Sheraton Grand Incheon introduces 16 different holiday gift sets. The hotel's main meat packages are the Korean beef set consisting of sirloin and tenderloin, a premium lamb set, a premium wagyu set and an LA galbi set. Prices are 650,000 won, 400,000 won, 350,000 won and 220,000 won, respectively. All four are made to demand and must be ordered a week in advance. The wine set consists of a bottle each of white wine and red wine, chosen from seven options from world wineries. The Lunar New Year's to-go package consists of various dishes for seven or eight family members can enjoy together. The package is priced at 270,000 won. Orders are due Jan. 18. For reservations, call (032) 835-1801.

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents Strawberry High Tea at Fairmont The Atrium Lounge at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul Hotel presents Strawberry High Tea at Fairmont, an indulgent celebration of Koreans' favorite winter fruit, until March 12. This season’s high tea features a selection of desserts and beverages crafted from fresh strawberries, complemented by savory items. The dessert menu includes strawberry mousse, terrine, mont-blanc filled with jam and monte cream, tiramisu and many others. Tea sets for two guests are served with one cup per guest of tea, coffee or a limited edition seasonal beverage. The Strawberry High Tea at Fairmont is priced at 75,000 won per person, and served from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. For reservations, call (02) 3395-6000.

Westin Josun Busan presents 'Winter Holiday with Poiret' Westin Josun Busan celebrates the start-of-the-year season with Poiret. All package guests will also receive Poiret lip gloss. Those staying in a suite will receive the hotel's own "Heavenly Bathrobe" as a complimentary gift. The Holiday Moments winter-only afternoon tea set is also offered at the hotel's Panorama Lounge from noon to 6 p.m., upon reservation. The package starts at 250,000 won for a deluxe room. Reservations can be made until Feb. 28. For inquiries, call (051) 749-7001.