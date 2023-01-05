Man arrested after 'playing doctor' for 27 years

Forged doctor profiles used by the man who illegally practiced medicine for 27 years. (Provided by Suwon District Prosecutors' Office)

The charges regard treating patients and prescribing medicine at general hospitals and orthopedics clinics from October 2014 to last December with a counterfeit medical license, from which he received over 527 million won in pay, prosecutors said.

Suwon District Prosecutors' Office charged the man with forgery and violation of the Health Crime Control Act on Monday, authorities said Thursday.

According to the authorities, the man practiced medicine for over 27 years in more than 60 different hospitals with a forged license.

A man in his 60s has been charged for illegally practicing medicine for 27 years, the authorities said Thursday.

The forged medical license (left) and counterfeit appointment letter (right) used by a fake doctor who illegally practiced medicine for 27 years. (Provided by Suwon District Prosecutors' Office)

According to the prosecution, the man graduated medical school in 1993, but did not obtain a license to practice medicine, for which doctors must pass a separate exam. He began working as a doctor in 1995 using forged documents.

In addition, directors of eight general and private hospitals have also been prosecuted without detention in violation of the control of public health crimes, for hiring without appropriately screening the man's medical license as well as letting him work without proper registration.

His case was handed to the prosecutors last November. The prosecution said it has confirmed numerous cases of fraud, including forged business cards and appointment letters through confiscation orders.

His fraud was overlooked for close to three decades because medical licenses are issued by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, making it difficult to crosscheck them with organizations such as the Korean Medical Association.

In addition, the common practice of hiring doctors on short-term contracts without a proper registration process is thought to have helped the man get jobs.

According to reports, he used a number of excuses for being unable to register at the hospitals, then received the hospital director's Electronic Medical Record which he used to prescribe to patients.

Prosecutors plan to push forward a thorough investigation of medical licenses and consult the Ministry of Health and Welfare regarding granting public access to doctors' medical licenses.