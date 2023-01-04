Twice to drop new English single 'Moonlight Sunrise'

K-pop girl group Twice will unveil its new English single "Moonlight Sunrise" later this month, making its first step of the new year.

JYP Entertainment, the act's agency, on Wednesday said Twice will drop the new song, a prerelease from the upcoming album, at 2 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Ahead of the announcement, JYP posted on the act's social media the online cover image of "Moonlight Sunrise," revealing the title for the first time. The image showed a blurry white orb hanging against a pinkish-purple background, exuding a mysterious and ethereal aura.

The upcoming song will be the second original English single from Twice, following its debut English single "The Feels," released in October 2021.

A prerelease from the group's 12th mini album, "Moonlight Sunrise" is expected to give a peek into the upcoming release set for March. Earlier in December, JYP announced the act's return with a new album and its prerelease single. The releases follow 11th Korean EP "Between 1&2" in August.

Twice is a nine-piece girl group that debuted under JYP Entertainment in October 2015 with "The Story Begins," comprising Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. In July, all nine bandmates renewed their contracts with JYP.

"Moonlight Sunrise" releases via global music platforms at 2 p.m. on Jan. 20.