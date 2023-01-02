Ministry sorry for poor communication after public alarmed by rocket test

The light trail is seen in Goyang, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. South Korea`s military confirmed it test-fired a solid-fueled rocket on Friday, after its unannounced launch triggered brief public scare of a suspected UFO appearance or a North Korean missile or drone flying. (Photo - AP)

The South Korean military on Monday belatedly apologized for triggering public alarm last week by test-launching a solid-fuel space launch vehicle unannounced and pledged to find ways to prevent a recurrence of similar incidents.The Defense Ministry shared the details of the test flight that was conducted by the state-run Agency for Defense Development (ADD) on Friday after sunset in waters off the western coast to verify the performance of a homegrown solid-fuel space rocket.

The ministry underscored that the test was needed to prepare to independently launch microsatellites designed to monitor North Korean activities and strengthen military surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

Strange rainbow-colored lights were spotted in the sky in several parts of South Korea, causing some witnesses to initially speculate it was a UFO or North Korean missile. The tendrils of vapor prompted hundreds of calls to the police.

The ADD had to conduct the test flight in the evening in consideration of various factors, including weather conditions, and it sought to “minimize disruption to fishery operations in safety zones” set for the test launch, according to the ministry.

During a closed-door briefing, government officials said they were aware of the twilight phenomenon produced when a rocket launches after sunset causes a vapor trail. However, they were not aware that the twilight phenomenon would alarm the public.

The ministry would “come up with ways not to alarm the public, including setting up a system for immediate public notifications upon test launch vehicles,” a senior government official said.

But at the same time, it “sees difficulties in sending public notifications in advance” because this could affect the schedule of the test launch, the official said, without elaborating on the reasons why.

However, it was not the first time that the South Korean military failed to share key information about their operations in a timely way.

Friday’s test flight came days after uncrewed North Korean aerial vehicles intruded into South Korea and flew over Seoul and residential areas along the western inter-Korean border last week.

The military requested a press embargo on the cross-border infiltration for around 5 hours. The public were not informed of why flights departing from Incheon Airport and Gimpo International Airport were suspended.

The military also faced criticism in early October for its slow response to a failed missile launch that rattled residents in the coastal city of Gangneung. At that time, the fire and loud noise from the crash triggered panic among residents late in the evening, but it was not until next morning the military explained the cause.

