IU and actor Lee Jong-suk are dating: agency

Singer-actor IU, also known as Lee Ji-eun, and actor Lee Jong-suk are dating, according to their agencies on Saturday.

“Lee Jong-suk and IU have recently progressed into lovers from close colleagues,” said Lee’s agency, High Zium Studio in an official statement.

IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment also confirmed, “Two of them have been close colleagues for a long time and have recently been dating.”

Lee won the grand prize for his role in crime thriller “Big Mouth,” at MBC Drama Awards which was held on Friday.

In his acceptance speech, he said, “After completing my military service, I had a lot of worries and fears. But there was someone who helped me to set a good direction and to have positive thoughts. I would like to take this opportunity to say that I thank you for always being awesome. And that I have liked you for a very long time, and that I respect you.”

Rumors sparked online that his acceptance speech was for someone whom he was in a romantic relationship.

Model-turned-actor Lee Jong-suk debuted in the “Prosecutor Princess” (2010) and rose to stardom after starring in the coming-of-age drama “School 2013,” the fantasy legal series “I Hear Your Voice” (2013) and “Pinocchio” (2014). Recently he starred in the action film “Decibel” with Cha Eun-woo, Kim Rae-won and Lee Min-ki.

Singer-actor IU, who made her debut as a singer in 2008, has established herself as an iconic female singer with her hit songs “Good Day,” “You and I” and “Palette.”

Since the drama “Dream High” in 2011, the actor has starred in many hit series such as “The Producers” (2015), “My Mister” (2018) and “Hotel del Luna” (2019).

Recently she starred in Cannes-winning Korean drama film “Broker,” directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda.