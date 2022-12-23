Korean strawberries showcased in Vietnam

K-Berry Chief Executive Officer Seo Hyun-woo (fifth from left), The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young (sixt from left) and Korea Agro-Fisheries and Trade Corp. President Kim Chun-jin (seventh from left) pose for a picture during an event introducing South Korean strawberries in Hanoi, Vietnam, Dec. 16. (Korea Agro-Fisheries and Trade Corporation)

The Korea Agro-Fisheries and Trade Corporation (aT) said Sunday it had hosted the “Korean Premium Strawberry Launching Show” on Dec. 16, in Hanoi, Vietnam, together with Korea’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and integrated strawberry export organization K-Berry.

The event invited local food importers, online influencers, and retail firms to introduce them to different Korean strawberry breeds. Participants were able to try samples of four Korean premium strawberry breeds -- Keumsil, Snowberry, Altaking and Highberry -- selected through a tough screening process for quality and safety before being sold to customers.

Potential buyers were fascinated by the size and sweetness of the Korean strawberries, according to aT. Some firms expressed their interest to import the fruit on the spot. Keumsil and Altaking were especially popular for their firmness and sweetness, the corporation added.

“The new breeds we’ve seen this time had great size, shape and color, along with high levels of sweetness, making them a perfect premium gift product,” said an official at Kleve, a local premium fruit retailer.

The strawberries used at the event were supplied through K-Berry.

“Exports of strawberries to Vietnam have increased by over 36 percent compared to last year, showing the fruit’s local popularity,” said Kim Chun-jin, president of aT. “The corporation will continue our support so that the safe and delicious K-strawberries can be supplied more actively to the Vietnamese market.”