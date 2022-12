LG Electronics introduces "viva magenta," the color selected by Pantone as the color of 2023, for its chameleon four-door fridge MoodUp in the high-end Objet Collection. The tech giant added the new color to the self-illuminating doors of MoodUP, which uses light-emitting diodes. With the addition, the model is able to light up in 23 colors, according to the company.

