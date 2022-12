South Korean oil refiner S-Oil on Thursday awarded a total of 90 million won ($71,000) to eight Coast Guard officers for their lifesaving efforts over this year. According to the company, Assistant Inspector Lim Sung-rock was honored with the best hero award for rescuing three fishermen who were isolated in waters off the coast of Ulsan in January. S-Oil has awarded Coast Guard officers each year for their heroics since 2013.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com