101 Korean dairy cows to fly to Nepal

Milk cows await their flight to Nepal at a local farm in Korea. (Heifer Korea)

A hundred and one Korean dairy cows will fly to Nepal over the next month as part of a plan to help boost the productivity of the South Asian country's dairy industry.



Led by US-based non-profit organization Heifer International’s Korean arm and the South Korean government, the project is aimed at sharing the genes of Korea's highly productive milk cows.



This marks the first time that the Korean government or an organization is sending live Korean milk cows overseas.



Nepal has some 7.5 million dairy cows, about 20 times the number in Korea, and the dairy industry accounts for nine percent of Nepal's gross domestic production, but the country's annual milk production is only about a third of Korea's, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.



Korea has the highest milk productivity after Israel, the US, Canada and Spain.



A Korean cow produced a daily average of about 9 liters of milk in the 1960s and 1970s, which was similar to Nepal's current level, but thanks to 50 years of effort by dairy farms and the government, it now produces about 34 liters per day.



Of the 101 cows bound for Nepal, the first batch, or 42 of the livestock, will depart on an Asiana Airlines flight on Thursday, Heifer Korea said Wednesday.



The month-long plan involves sending the entire livestock through a total of four flights South Korean airline carriers -- Asiana and Korean Airlines -- to the Himalayan state by January next year.



Through the latest project, Heifer Korea seeks to build a sustainable agriculture model in Nepal. It will be based on Heifer International’s core “Passing on the Gift” model, in which the first recipients of the cows pass on the first offspring and the knowledge of livestock management to their neighbors. The goal of the model is to build a sustainable community that can live off a new solid agriculture and business model.



The 101 milk cows -- all born and bred in Korea -- will be first handed to 50 households and Heifer Korea seeks the project will bear fruit to benefit more than 300 households in the long-term.



Cows and cattle land in South Korea some 70 years ago from a US charter flight. (Heifer Korea)