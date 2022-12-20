Qatar stresses elevated ties with Korea at national day celebration

Qatar Ambassador to Korea Khalid bin Ebrahim Al-Hamar (first from left) and Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Park Bo-gyoon attend Qatar’s National Day at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul on Tuesday. (Embassy of the State of Qatar in Seoul)

The Qatari Embassy vowed to boost economic and cultural cooperation with Korea during its national day celebrations here last week.

Qatar’s national day, which falls on Dec. 18, commemorates the 1878 accession of Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, who unified the Qatari peninsula, which borders Saudi Arabia and juts into the Persian Gulf.

Citing the vision of Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatari Ambassador Khalid Ibrahim al-Hamar said Qatar’s approach focused on cohesion and unity.

According to Al-Hamar, Qatar's significant developments in political, diplomatic, economic, sport, health, and education reflect the solidarity between the country's leaders and its people.

Highlighting elevated Qatar-Korea relations, Al-Hamar recalled the emir’s visit to Seoul in January 2019 as milestone in opening and diversifying cooperation in non-traditional areas such as smart farms, solar energy, medicine and smart grids.

Diplomatic relations between Qatar and Korea started in 1974. Qatar Embassy in Seoul was launched in 1992.

Qatar is the main supplier of liquefied natural gas to Korea, providing about 30 percent of total imports, and Al-Hamar highlighted a $20 billion deal between Qatar and Korea to build 100 LNG carriers for the Middle East country.