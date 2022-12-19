‘Organ Odyssey’: Concert explores pipe organ inside and out

Organist Cho Jae-hyuck plays the pipe organ during an “Organ Odyssey” concert held earlier this year at Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul. (Lotte Foundation for Arts)

The “Organ Odyssey” -- an annual flagship concert series exploring the sounds and mechanisms of a pipe organ -- is set for the last concert of the year at 11 a.m., Wednesday at the Lotte Concert Hall, Songpa-gu, southeastern Seoul.

For the special Christmas-themed concert, pianist and organist Cho Jae-hyuck, who also played in the 2017 edition, will perform signature music pieces for the organ, such as those by Bach and Dupre, highlighting the various tones of the instrument.

Tenor Kim Se-il will join Cho onstage for solo performances of "Comfort Ye My People" and "Every Valley Shall Be Exalted" from Handel’s oratorio “Messiah.”

Kim, along with Cho, will guide the audience to the inside of the organ with a two-way live broadcast method to explain the intricate changes in the pipes that take place while the organist plays the instrument.