 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

‘Organ Odyssey’: Concert explores pipe organ inside and out

By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Dec 19, 2022 - 15:18       Updated : Dec 19, 2022 - 15:19
Organist Cho Jae-hyuck plays the pipe organ during an “Organ Odyssey” concert held earlier this year at Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul. (Lotte Foundation for Arts)
Organist Cho Jae-hyuck plays the pipe organ during an “Organ Odyssey” concert held earlier this year at Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul. (Lotte Foundation for Arts)

The “Organ Odyssey” -- an annual flagship concert series exploring the sounds and mechanisms of a pipe organ -- is set for the last concert of the year at 11 a.m., Wednesday at the Lotte Concert Hall, Songpa-gu, southeastern Seoul.

For the special Christmas-themed concert, pianist and organist Cho Jae-hyuck, who also played in the 2017 edition, will perform signature music pieces for the organ, such as those by Bach and Dupre, highlighting the various tones of the instrument.

Tenor Kim Se-il will join Cho onstage for solo performances of "Comfort Ye My People" and "Every Valley Shall Be Exalted" from Handel’s oratorio “Messiah.”

Kim, along with Cho, will guide the audience to the inside of the organ with a two-way live broadcast method to explain the intricate changes in the pipes that take place while the organist plays the instrument.

Concert guide and tenor Kim Se-il enters the pipe organ during a previous “Organ Odyssey” concert held earlier this year at Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul. (Lotte Foundation for Arts)
Concert guide and tenor Kim Se-il enters the pipe organ during a previous “Organ Odyssey” concert held earlier this year at Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul. (Lotte Foundation for Arts)

“Many people are not familiar with the pipe organ. They just see it as a huge and magnificent instrument, but there are tens of thousands of tones. I’m glad to be in a program to show people how beautiful they wound,” Cho told The Korea Herald, after a rehearsal on Friday.

“In this program, you see the inside of the organ and how its sounds are structured.”

The Brillante Children's Choir will accompany the pair, singing “Somewhere in My Memory” from the film “Home Alone” and other Christmas songs.

Lotte Concert Hall, one of Seoul’s very few concert halls equipped with a pipe organ, has been hosting its annual concert series since 2017 following its opening in 2016.

Next year, the "Organ Odyssey" series concerts will be performed Feb. 22, July 26 and Dec. 20.



By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114