S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 27,000; indoor mask rule at stake

A medical worker stands by a heater at a COVID-19 testing station in Seoul amid a cold wave, last Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 27,000 on Monday, rising from a week earlier, in a moderate virus uptrend that adds to uncertainty over the government's push to lift the indoor mask-wearing rule by early next year.

The country reported 26,622 new COVID-19 infections, including 81 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 28,214,915, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Monday's count is up by around 1,000 from a week ago, marking a steady rebound in the daily infection numbers over the past several weeks. The Monday count, which tends to slow due to fewer tests over the weekend, was 18,665 for Nov. 7.

The daily tallies hit a three-month high last week, rising to over 80,000 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Monday, South Korea added 39 more COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 31,434. The fatality rate stood at 0.11 percent.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 535, up 15 from the previous day.

The steady increase in the infections weighs on the government's push to remove the indoor mask mandate, the last remaining COVID-19 restriction in South Korea since the virus outbreak nearly three years ago.

Later this week authorities will announce plans for the phased removal of the indoor mask mandate on the premise that the virus spread is slowing, including an expected timeline for the removal, and what indicators will be used to determine whether it's the right time.

Health officials are considering first easing the mask rule from a requirement to recommendation, except for places like public transportation, welfare and medical facilities, before completely lifting the restriction, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Under the plan, the adjusted rules will likely apply beginning in the third week of January, when South Korea will be celebrating the Lunar New Year holiday, but some health experts on the government advisory committee for COVID-19 have expressed opposition, the sources said.

Whether to include schools and daycares in the list of mask-free zones is also a highly-debated point in the discussions.

South Korea has scrapped all other distancing rules like business hour curfews and limits on private gatherings. (Yonhap)