Hyundai Motor to supply vehicles for disabled during Libyan civil war

Hyundai Motor Co. said Sunday it has signed a deal with the Libyan government to supply 3,000 vehicles for those who became disabled during the Second Libyan Civil War.

Under the deal, Hyundai Motor will provide 3,000 units of the Venue subcompact to the North African country by the first half of 2023, the company said in a statement.

In 2021, the South Korean carmaker supplied 2,100 vehicles for the disabled in a deal with the General Authority for the Social Solidarity Fund in Libya.

The company did not provide the value of the deals.

The Second Libyan Civil War was a multilateral civil war fought between different armed groups. It broke out in 2014 and lasted through 2020. (Yonhap)