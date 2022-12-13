[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ RM debuts at No. 15 on Billboard with 1st solo album

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

RM of BTS landed on the Billboard 200 at No. 15 with his first solo album “Indigo,” according to the latest chart released on Monday in the US. Main track “Wild Flower (with youjeen)” debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 83 and headed straight to the top of Top Selling Songs chart. This is the second time he made the Billboard 200 with his solo work, as his 2018 mixtape “mono” notched the No. 26 spot at the time. “Indigo” was dropped on Dec. 2 and hit Spotify’s Weekly Top Albums Global chart at No. 7. The lead track was No. 35 on its Weekly Top Songs Global chart. Meanwhile, all members of the septet sent off Jin on Tuesday as the oldest bandmate began serving his military duty in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province. Ateez drops hints for new single

Ateez will roll out a new album on Dec. 30, according to agency KQ Entertainment on Tuesday. It signaled the release of single “Spin Off: From The Witness” with a series of teaser content including an interactive promotion video that was streamed only for 30 minutes on the day. A poster with a mysterious figure covering his face with a black fedora and mask was plastered around streets in Seoul and Chiba, Japan on the previous day. The eight members held concerts in Chiba on Dec. 11-12, wrapping up the band’s world concert tour slated for this year. They will resume the tour in Europe next year. The band’s previous EP “The World Ep. 1: Movement” came out in July and became its first million-selling album. Its third Japanese EP “The World Ep. Paradigm” from last month topped Oricon’s daily, weekly and weekly combined rankings. Loona, without Chuu, to return next month

Loona will come out with a new album on Jan. 3, announced agency Blockberry Creative on Tuesday with a teaser clip. The group will return with 11 members shortly after the agency kicked out Chuu for bullying staff members. “The Origin Album Zero” is its first full-group effort since its summer special EP “Flip That” from June. It will signal a new beginning for Loona and consists of weighty, serious tracks, said the company. The 12-member act has been in the middle of controversy after the agency told fans last month that it has decided to fire Chuu. She rebuked the claims shortly after, saying that she has done nothing to be ashamed of. There have been media reports that the nine members of the group have taken legal action to terminate their contracts with the agency. WEi sings Christmas carol in special single

