National

Subway stops will be skipped if protests cause severe delays

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Dec 12, 2022 - 20:31       Updated : Dec 12, 2022 - 21:13
Members of Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination clash with security officers during a protest on the platform at Seoul's Samgakji Station on Line No. 4 on Dec. 2. (Yonhap)
Members of Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination clash with security officers during a protest on the platform at Seoul's Samgakji Station on Line No. 4 on Dec. 2. (Yonhap)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said trains would pass without stopping in the case of severe delays at subway stations due to a disabled advocacy group’s protests on Tuesday.

Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination announced Monday it would stage subway-riding protests at Seoul's Samgakji Station on Line Nos. 4 and 6 at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. the following day.

A city official said, “This does not mean that trains will not stop unconditionally. If a serious train delay occurs, the station manager will consult with control and make a decision to not stop.”

The city is in a position where there is a sufficient basis for nonstop passage under relevant regulations.

Under current transport rules, a driver control manager can consult with a station manager or report to the general control center to pass the station without stopping if passenger safety is a concern due to congestion of passengers or disturbances.

Regarding concerns that not stopping could cause inconvenience to commuters, a city official said, "We believe the damage caused by train delays and confusion due to protests is greater (than such inconvenience)."

The government will announce within trains and through related apps when it has been decided to pass through stations without stopping. Safety guidance messages are not sent separately.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
