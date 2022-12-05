Big firms hold back on investment plans for 2023: survey

Among 100 top Korean firms by sales, nearly half are yet to come up with investment plans for next year amid lingering fears over more rate hikes and geopolitical uncertainties, a survey showed Monday.

The Federation of Korean Industries conducted the survey on Nov. 17-25 on 100 firms out of the nation's top 500 companies by sales.

Ten percent said they have no investment plans next year, while 38 percent said they have yet to come up with concrete plans.

Fifty-two percent said they have completed investment plans for next year.

One out of 4 companies, or 28.6 percent, cited the financial market crunch and related funding difficulties to be the reasons behind the slow investment.

Korean companies are experiencing difficulties with abrupt rate hikes leading to high market interest rates. As of end-November, the interest rate of commercial papers (CP) was 5.51 percent, the highest figure since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis when the rate hit 5.56 percent.

Other reasons include the South Korean currency's weakness against the greenback and the slow domestic market.

After US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a slowdown of the rate hike, the Korean currency strengthened last week, falling below the 1,300 mark for the first time since mid-August. The won has been losing against the dollar for months.

Among the firms that have come up with an investment plan for the coming year, 67.3 percent said the size of the investment will be similar to that of this year.

Another 19.2 percent said the size of investment will be reduced, while only 13.5 percent said they are planning to expand the size of the investment.

Companies listed securing a future vision, intensifying competition and strengthening competitiveness through active investment to be the reasons behind the need to expand investments, while naming a global recession and the strong dollar as risks to watch out for in 2023.

“With the market liquidity decreased due to interest rate hikes, if a recession comes in full swing, the profitability of companies will worsen and firms will have trouble with investment financing,” said Choo Kwang-ho, the FKI's economic research division head.

“There is a need to devise stability plans for the financial market to prevent a capital market crunch, while slowing down on the interest rate hikes,” Choo added.