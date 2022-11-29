 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

SK Telecom, Singapore's Singtel team up for metaverse push

By Jo He-rim
Published : Nov 29, 2022 - 11:56       Updated : Nov 29, 2022 - 11:56
Ha Min-yong (right), chief development officer of SK Telecom, poses for a photo with Anna Yip (on screen), Singtel’s chief executive officer of consumer, after a signing ceremony held by video conference on Monday. (SK Telecom)
Ha Min-yong (right), chief development officer of SK Telecom, poses for a photo with Anna Yip (on screen), Singtel’s chief executive officer of consumer, after a signing ceremony held by video conference on Monday. (SK Telecom)

South Korean telecom giant SK Telecom said Tuesday it forged a partnership with Singapore’s largest mobile carrier Singtel to expand its metaverse service into the Asia-Pacific region.

Singtel operates in 21 countries to provide mobile communication and high-speed internet services to about 770 million users around the world.

Under their partnership, the two sides agreed to work together on initiating a metaverse project in Singapore and extend the project in the Asia-Pacific region overall.

Their first collaboration work will be localizing SK Telecom's metaverse platform ifland to meet user interests in Singapore such as metaverse spaces and avatars themed exclusively on Singapore.

Adding to the big push on metaverse services, the two companies also agreed to seek cooperation on other areas of business, including quantum cryptography.

“The partnership with SKT will lead to innovation in the metaverse sector and will help Singtel to show its potential in its distinguished 5G technology that provides new experience in digital service,” said Singtel’s Chief Executive Officer of Consumer Anna Yip, .

“From cooperating with Singtel, SKT is able to introduce its metaverse business into the Asia-Pacific region,” SK Telecom's Chief Development Officer Ha Min-yong, said, adding the company is determined to make its metaverse business global.



By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114