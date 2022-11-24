Third time's a charm: Son Heung-min seeks success on his 3rd World Cup outing

Although Son Heung-min is considered one of the best forwards in the world, thanks to his stellar performance with Tottenham Hotspur, the South Korean captain has yet to play in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

South Korean manager Paulo Bento confirmed Wednesday that Son will play in the team's first game of the group stage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Uruguay on Thursday, and Son is seeking to lead his team to the second round of the World Cup for the first time since 2010.

Son's last World Cup outing was a bittersweet memory. Sonny played as brilliant as ever by scoring two out of South Korea’s three goals in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, including one that clinched the 2-0 upset over the defending champion Germany.

But the team failed to make it to the next stage, having lost games against Sweden and Mexico.