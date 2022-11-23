Hanmi Global, Bryden Wood team up to innovate construction methods

Vice chairman of Hanmi Global Han Chan-kun (left) and Bryden Wood's Head of Global Systems Director Jaimie Johnston pose for pictures during a virtual MOU Signing Ceremony. (Hanmi Global)

South Korean construction management firm Hanmi Global said Wednesday it signed a business agreement with British architecture-to-engineering firm Bryden Wood to innovate its construction methods.

Through the memorandum of understanding, the two companies will jointly develop and implement modern methods of construction (MMC) and a design for manufacture and assembly (DfMA) in Korea.

MMC is a construction method in which structures or components of buildings are constructed at external facilities before being transported to the construction site to be assembled. The method is 20 to 50 percent faster than the conventional method, and is considered the more ecofriendly option, as it produces less sound and air pollution, according to the Korean firm.

The agreement also outlines the creation of a partnership to build a joint venture, the excavation of new markets to apply MMC and DfMA, and the creation of am MMC and DfMA-based business model.

Hanmi Global said it hopes the implementation of Bryden Wood’s construction method, architectural standards, and supply chain network experience will enhance construction productivity and quality in high-tech construction projects, such as building semiconductor and battery facilities abroad.

“We will do our best to provide distinguished services to our customers and to contribute to changing the local construction industry through implementing new construction production systems,” said Hanmi Global Vice Chairman Han Chan-kun.