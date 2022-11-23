 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Hanmi Global, Bryden Wood team up to innovate construction methods

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Nov 23, 2022 - 14:38       Updated : Nov 23, 2022 - 14:38
Vice chairman of Hanmi Global Han Chan-kun (left) and Bryden Wood's Head of Global Systems Director Jaimie Johnston pose for pictures during a virtual MOU Signing Ceremony. (Hanmi Global)
Vice chairman of Hanmi Global Han Chan-kun (left) and Bryden Wood's Head of Global Systems Director Jaimie Johnston pose for pictures during a virtual MOU Signing Ceremony. (Hanmi Global)

South Korean construction management firm Hanmi Global said Wednesday it signed a business agreement with British architecture-to-engineering firm Bryden Wood to innovate its construction methods.

Through the memorandum of understanding, the two companies will jointly develop and implement modern methods of construction (MMC) and a design for manufacture and assembly (DfMA) in Korea.

MMC is a construction method in which structures or components of buildings are constructed at external facilities before being transported to the construction site to be assembled. The method is 20 to 50 percent faster than the conventional method, and is considered the more ecofriendly option, as it produces less sound and air pollution, according to the Korean firm.

The agreement also outlines the creation of a partnership to build a joint venture, the excavation of new markets to apply MMC and DfMA, and the creation of am MMC and DfMA-based business model.

Hanmi Global said it hopes the implementation of Bryden Wood’s construction method, architectural standards, and supply chain network experience will enhance construction productivity and quality in high-tech construction projects, such as building semiconductor and battery facilities abroad.

“We will do our best to provide distinguished services to our customers and to contribute to changing the local construction industry through implementing new construction production systems,” said Hanmi Global Vice Chairman Han Chan-kun.



By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114