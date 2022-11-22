S. Korea’s first modern automotive car plant to shut down after 60 years

GM Korea, the Korean unit of the US auto giant General Motors, said Tuesday it is shutting down its No. 2 Bupyeong plant in Incheon on Saturday as part of its strategic shift toward more popular models, putting an end to the decades-old history of the nation’s first modern automotive factory.

The plant used to produce the carmaker’s Trax SUV and Malibu sedan. But with sales of the models being discontinued this month, the carmaker has decided to stop the operation of the outdated plant and put resources into other production plants.

The decision comes after the carmaker decided to ditch the Spark compact in September.

Now the carmaker plans to focus on the compact SUV Trailblazer, the only locally-developed model, while producing five imported models, including the Colorado pickup.

The company said some 1,200 employees working at the No. 2 Bupyeong plant will be relocated to other plants – the No. 1 Bupyeong plant and the Changwon plant – both recently refurbished to be equipped with cutting-edge facilities worth 1.1 trillion won.

The carmaker stressed that building more profitable SUVs will lead to the brand’s overall performance, citing sluggish sales of smaller compact or sedan cars recently.

Celebrating its 20-year anniversary last month, GM Korea announced a vision to produce 280,000 units of compact SUV models with its new assembly line set up at the Changwon plant, while the No. 1 Bupyeong plant will focus on exporting the best-selling Trailblazer.

The carmaker added it would release an additional 10 EV models by 2025 in phases, without elaborating further.