Saudi crown prince’s visit lands W100tr in business agreements for Korean firms

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (right) shakes hands with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman before their meeting on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Seoul on Thursday to hold high-level talks with President Yoon Suk-yeol and chaebol leaders, initiating a slew of business agreements worth more than 100 trillion won ($75 billion) between the two countries.

The crown prince’s trip to Seoul is his first in three years.

A total of 26 memorandums of understanding were announced at an investment forum set up by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment and South Korea’s Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Energy.

Although the memorandums are not legally binding, the size of the agreements combined amounts to more than 100 trillion won.

Among them was the biggest single foreign investment here, a $7 billion petrochemicals project by S-Oil. Saudi Arabia’s Aramco is the largest stakeholder of S-Oil.

The local public-private energy consortium that comprises Korea Electric Power Corp., Korea National Oil Corp., Korea Southern Power Corp., Samsung C&T and Posco signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund to build a $6.5 billion green hydrogen and ammonia plant near Yanbu on Red Sea coast. PIF is the Saudi sovereign wealth fund with over $600 billion in assets.

The 397,000-square-meter plant will produce 1.2 million tons of green hydrogen and ammonia annually from 2029.

Samsung C&T also signed a separate memorandum of understanding with PIF to build staff accommodations to house 10,000 residents for Neom Beta Community, while Hyundai Rotem signed an agreement with Saudi Railway Co. to bid for a railway road construction project worth 2.5 trillion won. If successful, Hyundai Rotem will become the first Korean company to export railway overseas.

The crown prince’s packed schedule for Thursday began with a meeting and a luncheon with President Yoon Suk-yeol. Later in the evening, he was expected to meet with chiefs of local conglomerates for potential partnerships in its $500 billion “Neom” megacity construction project.

Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, proposed a plan in 2017 to build an automated, sustainable smart city over 26,500 square kilometers of northwestern Tabuk Province. The city, 43 times the size of Seoul, will be 100 percent run by renewable sources such as solar energy.

Through the Neom project, the crown prince wants to wean the country off a dependence on oil and boost foreign investment and tourism under its Vision 2030 plan.