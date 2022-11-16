[Feature] Making big waves: How K-pop swelled into cultural superpower

The Washington Post called it a “cultural force” -- from welcoming the US presidential couple to representing the country at the Olympic Games -- K-pop has become pervasive now beyond the realm of the entertainment industry.

K-pop idol groups have communicated with the world through song, and their milestones at both local and international levels indicate Korea might have found a new resource for diplomacy.

In a recent exclusive interview with The Rolling Stone, RM of BTS opened up about becoming a social figure and taking part in international events.

“A K-pop group spoke at the UN and met presidents. I think I was really confused about ‘who am I.’ Am I a diplomat, or what?” he questioned.

Although RM said he felt dubious about his role, it’s no secret that K-pop is not a one-off act. At the heart of the growing Hallyu fever, or Korean Wave, Korean pop music isn’t just a musical genre. It has become part of South Korea’s statecraft in recent years, with its horizon swelling to cultural and public diplomacy.

The former Moon Jae-in administration’s appointment of BTS as a special presidential envoy last year was a watershed moment. Unlike the traditional formula that envoys can only be accredited to those who rank between ambassadors and high-ranked officials, Moon gave BTS the political power to deliver Korea’s messages to the international community.

BTS embraced their new diplomatic role by attending the 76th United Nations General Assembly as South Korea’s official delegation. The group performed “Permission to Dance” and delivered speeches on behalf of youth and future generations.

“K-pop has garnered many people’s interest in learning the language and visiting the country. It may help at first, but it’s the Korean people, culture, society and foremost the government’s responsibility to bring that interest to the next step,” said Lee Hye-jin, a communications professor at the University of Southern California.

Piggybacking on the growing interest in South Korea, a Modern Language Association report showed that the Korean language uptake in US universities rose by 14 percent between 2013 and 2016. The surge in data also showed that the language-learning desire is a crucial part of a globalized fan base with wanting to connect to K-pop idols on a deeper level.

According to the survey on National Image 2021 commissioned by the Korean Culture and Information Service, 80.5 percent of foreigners had a positive image of Korea in 2021, showing a 2.4 percent increase compared to 2020. The respondents justified their answers by identifying Korea’s culture, like K-pop, as a “salient” force behind their positive image of the country.

Exo and CL of the now-disbanded 2NE1 highlighted South Korea’s aesthetics at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Games closing ceremony, where the two singers performed songs based on ideas of inclusion and harmony. Kai of Exo performed solo while donning a flowing hanbok, traditional Korean attire.