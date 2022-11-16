 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Gyeonggi bus operators to ban standing passengers

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Nov 16, 2022 - 12:57       Updated : Nov 16, 2022 - 12:57
A bus stop in central Seoul is bustling with commuters on April 26, 2022. (Yonhap)
A bus stop in central Seoul is bustling with commuters on April 26, 2022. (Yonhap)

For those commuting to Seoul from cities in Gyeonggi Province, rush hour means standing on the aisle of a packed bus running on an expressway. It is unsafe and against the law, but widely considered just part of life.

Starting from Friday, 44 percent of intercity buses in Gyeonggi Province will no longer accept passengers when there are no seats left.

Gyeonggi Provincial Government confirmed the no standing policy on Tuesday, saying it is for the safety of passengers. The move comes amid a nationwide campaign to fix complacency in public safety after the Itaewon crowd crush, which killed 158 people on Oct. 29.

A total 1,100 commuter buses, operated by of 13 companies, will implement the no standing policy. That is 44 percent of the total 2,500 buses that run between Gyeonggi and Seoul.

To make up for the shortage of passenger capacity, the provincial government plans to operate 53 additional vehicles, but it will take some time for their operations to take place due to procedures regarding the purchase of buses and employment of bus drivers, officials said.

It is unclear whether the no standing policy is a permanent one or how long it will last.

Even though all passengers aboard vehicles on freeways must be seated under the current traffic law, many intercity buses in Gyeonggi Province and other regions have customarily allowed passengers to stand to accommodate the large numbers of commuters.



By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114