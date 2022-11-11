 Back To Top
National

Death toll from Halloween crowd crush rises to 157

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 11, 2022 - 21:08       Updated : Nov 11, 2022 - 21:10
Flowers tributes are seen at a makeshift memorial outside a subway station in the district of Itaewon in Seoul on October 31, two days after a deadly Halloween surge in the area (Yonhap)
Flowers tributes are seen at a makeshift memorial outside a subway station in the district of Itaewon in Seoul on October 31, two days after a deadly Halloween surge in the area (Yonhap)

The death toll from the crowd crush in Seoul‘s Itaewon neighborhood increased by one to 157, authorities said Friday.

The additional victim is a soldier who was pronounced brain dead and donated his organs.

A total of 131 South Koreans and 26 foreigners were killed during the crowd surge in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon on Oct. 29, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said.

Funeral procedures of 130 South Koreans were completed and the bodies of 23 foreign nationals were sent to their home countries, it said.

Out of 192 people injured, 11 are still being treated at hospitals, the authorities said. (Yonhap)

