 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yongsan police officer under special investigation found dead

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Nov 11, 2022 - 16:16       Updated : Nov 11, 2022 - 16:17
This image shows the emblem of the Yongsan Police Station. (Yonhap)
This image shows the emblem of the Yongsan Police Station. (Yonhap)

A Yongsan police officer under investigation in connection to the Itaewon tragedy was found dead Friday.

The officer, identified by the surname Jeong, faced allegations that he was involved in deleting a report proposing concerns about safety measures during Halloween period.

Jeong, 55, was found dead at his home in Gangbuk-gu, Seoul at 12:45 p.m., Friday. Family members found Jeong and reported it to the police.

Jeong reportedly sent a message implying suicide to some colleagues the previous day. The police are examining the situation and the scene, assuming that Jeong had died by suicide.

Jeong was identified by the police’s special investigation team for allegations that he had deleted the documents from the other employee’s computer – who initially wrote the report – and that he had persuaded other workers to cooperate during the process.

Jeong and his superior surname Kim, were booked on several charges including destruction of evidence and professional negligence. The probe team was trying to clarify the situation by questioning intelligence department officers of the Yongsan Police Station.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114