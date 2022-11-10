MBC reporters barred from presidential jet for ASEAN trip

The presidential office told MBC reporters that they would not be allowed to board the presidential plane on Wednesday night, two days before President Yoon Seok-yeol’s to trip to the ASEAN and G-20 summits.

According to the text messages released by MBC, “The boarding of the presidential plane has been providing convenience for reporting on diplomatic and security issues,” the presidential office said. “Considering that MBC's distorted and biased reports related to diplomacy have been repeated recently, (we) decided not to provide this convenience for coverage.”

In response, MBC said, "This measure clearly restricts the media's coverage," adding, “If boarding the presidential jet is not permitted, MBC reporters will definitely cover the scene through alternative means.”

During his trip to New York in September, Yoon was caught on a hot mic insulting the US Congress. In the video released by local media, Yoon appears to tell his aides in vulgar language that it would be embarrassing for Biden if Congress did not approve something unspecified.

Controversy followed at home and abroad, with multiple foreign media outlets covering the issue. But, the presidential office focused on avoiding offending US entities. The first statement released by the office was that Yoon was not talking about US Congress, but Korean lawmakers.

The presidential office sent an official letter to MBC President Park Sung-je asking for clarification on the matter. The letter asked the broadcaster to answer on what grounds it wrote the subtitles for Yoon’s remarks in a video showing him conversing with aides shortly after attending the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference in New York. It also asked the broadcaster about whether efforts had been made to verify Yoon’s remarks with the presidential office.

MBC immediately refuted the office’s claim, releasing its own statement.

“It is very regrettable that the presidential office, the highest authority, sent an official letter to the president of a public broadcasting company in the form of clarification of the reporting process, despite there being an institutional mechanism for objecting to the report,” the statement said.