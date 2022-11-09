Gucci to fund Gyeongbokgung’s conservation projects for three years

Marco Bizzarri (right), President and CEO of Gucci, poses with Choi Eung-chon, Cultural Heritage Administration’s head, at Gyeongbokgung’s Heungbokjeon Hall, on Nov 1. (Gucci Korea)

Italian luxury brand Gucci has announced a three-year commitment to supporting the conservation and restoration of the Gyeongbokgung Palace, Gucci Korea's PR agency announced Wednesday.

Gucci President and CEO Marco Bizzarri signed an agreement with Choi Eung-chon, the head of the Cultural Heritage Administration on Nov. 1 to cooperate on future improvement projects of multiple sites within Gyeongbokgung.

“Beauty is a constant source of inspiration for Gucci, but it also needs constant care and attention," said Bizzarri upon signing the commitment at Gyeongbokgung’s Heungbokjeon Hall. "Our collaboration with the Cultural Heritage Administration will help preserve the rich historical and artistic heritage of this unique site.”

Gucci's global fashion show was to be hosted in Seoul for the first time at Gyeongbokgung on Nov. 1.

The show was called off on Oct. 30 to extend condolences to victims of the Itaewon tragedy, which took place three days ahead of the runway event.

Built in 1395, Gyeongbokgung served as the main palace for Joseon era royals.

Records indicate that an office within the palace was equipped with an astronomical observatory and necessary instruments for scientific studies, which contributed to the development of astronomy in Korea.

The palace’s historical significance led Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele to plan on showcasing his astronomy-inspired Cosmogonie collection in Gyeongbokgung.

According to Gucci Korea’s public relations agency, some 10 new pieces were planned to be unveiled on Nov. 1 in addition to the Cosmogonie collection showcased in May, against the backdrop of Castel Del Monte, a UNESCO Heritage Site in Apulia, Italy.

The agency added that there are no plans on rescheduling the canceled show in the near future for now.

A CHA official told The Korea Herald that Gucci's decision to support Gyeongbokgung had been discussed with the CHA during earlier stages of organizing the fashion show, and that the brand had kept its word even after the show had been cancelled.

“We will inform Gucci of the funds’ usage in Gyeongbokgung, and figure out ways to hopefully acknowledge Gucci's contribution through future projects,” the official said.