 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Home of close aide to opposition leader raided over bribery allegations

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 9, 2022 - 09:21       Updated : Nov 9, 2022 - 09:30
Stacks of documents are moved into the Seoul Central Prosecutors Office on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Stacks of documents are moved into the Seoul Central Prosecutors Office on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Prosecutors raided the home of one of opposition leader Lee Jae-myung's closest confidants Wednesday over suspicions that he received bribes from real estate developers, officials said.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent investigators to the house of Jeong Jin-sang, a vice chief of staff to Lee, to seize evidence related to the allegations, the officials said.

Jeong, nicknamed Lee's "right-hand man," is known to be one of the party leader's two closest aides, along with Kim Yong, deputy head of the Democratic Party's Institute for Democracy think tank.

Jeong was accused of having received tens of millions of won from real estate developers at the center of a high-profile property development corruption scandal at the Daejang-dong district of Seongnam, south of Seoul, between 2014-2020.

The Wednesday raid came a day after prosecutors indicted Kim on charges of receiving 847 million won ($591,000) in illegal political funds from the property developers. (Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114