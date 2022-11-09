Home of close aide to opposition leader raided over bribery allegations

Stacks of documents are moved into the Seoul Central Prosecutors Office on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Prosecutors raided the home of one of opposition leader Lee Jae-myung's closest confidants Wednesday over suspicions that he received bribes from real estate developers, officials said.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent investigators to the house of Jeong Jin-sang, a vice chief of staff to Lee, to seize evidence related to the allegations, the officials said.

Jeong, nicknamed Lee's "right-hand man," is known to be one of the party leader's two closest aides, along with Kim Yong, deputy head of the Democratic Party's Institute for Democracy think tank.

Jeong was accused of having received tens of millions of won from real estate developers at the center of a high-profile property development corruption scandal at the Daejang-dong district of Seongnam, south of Seoul, between 2014-2020.

The Wednesday raid came a day after prosecutors indicted Kim on charges of receiving 847 million won ($591,000) in illegal political funds from the property developers. (Yonhap)