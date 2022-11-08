 Back To Top
Business

Renault’s QM6 sales stay strong

By Hong Yoo
Published : Nov 8, 2022 - 16:10       Updated : Nov 8, 2022 - 16:10
QM6 (Renault Korea)
QM6 (Renault Korea)

Renault Korea said Tuesday it sold a total of 2,007 units of the QM6 in October, as the top-selling LPG SUV increasingly appeals to drivers with its spacious interior and comfortable driving.

The sales figure accounted for nearly half of the total car sales of the French carmaker, at 4,339 last month.

The car’s exports also surged 41.9 percent to 2,449 units compared to the same period last year.

The carmaker picked the car’s spacious interior as the key point of attraction to local drivers, among other factors.

With a wheelbase of 2,705 millimeters, back seats have ample legroom of 289 millimeters -- the most spacious legroom observed among SUVs in the segment.

The car is also 1,845 millimeters wide, allowing four to five adults to ride comfortably even for long-distance travel.

Another charm is the low noise level, despite its LPG-fueled engine. The car is equipped with diverse noise-prevention features like extensive use of noise-blocking materials.

In the meantime, Renault supplied 67 QM6 SUVs to law enforcement last month to be used by local detectives and riot police officers.

“QM6 being supplied to the police once again shows its competitiveness as our bestselling SUV,” said an official from Renault Korea.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
