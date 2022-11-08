LG Display develops world’s first stretchable high-resolution display

LG Display said Tuesday that it has developed the world’s first high-resolution stretchable display that can be elongated by 20 percent, a technological breakthrough with numerous potential industrial uses.

According to the company, the full-color 12-inch display can be extended to a size of 14 inches. Despite the heightened flexibility, the display supports 100 pixels per inch, a similar resolution to other monitors on the market.

Stretchable displays are also called “free-form displays” as they can be elongated, folded or even twisted.

The company said it has drastically improved the overall flexibility, durability and reliability of stretchable displays, the three factors that have remained key hurdles for the futuristic display’s commercialization.

In order to maximize the flexibility, the company said it used specialized silicon materials that are used in contact lenses, while micro LEDs smaller than 40 micrometers are used as light sources, providing resistance to external shocks.

The electric wiring system under the hood has also been redesigned to be bendable like springs, not straight lines.

The company said the slim and light display also can be attached to uneven surfaces like human skin, clothes and furniture, a potent feature that can be adopted for diverse sectors like wearable devices, mobility, smart devices, gaming and fashion.

For instance, special wearable devices can be developed to be attached to the uniforms of firefighters and rescue workers who are exposed to extreme conditions.

The latest breakthrough has been conducted in collaboration with 20 research institutions as part of a national project. The project is expected to complete by 2024, from which the company said it would step up efforts to upgrade related display equipment and materials technologies.

“With the successful completion of the project, we aim to elevate the nation’s display competitiveness and lead the industry’s paradigm shift,” said LG Display’s Chief Technology Officer Yoon Soo-young.