[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Andaz Seoul Gangnam holds happy hour promotion Andaz Seoul Gangnam's restaurant Jogakbo presents the "Aperitivo Paradisio - Happy Hour," which offers Mediterranean-style cuisine, along with its signature bar snacks and liquor services. The happy hour operates Monday to Friday, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Complimentary snacks include the parma ham or salmon rillettes bruschetta, while Mediterranean hummus will be served with crispy cooked squid, teppan chicken flat bread, and truffle french fries. Six variations of cocktails or a choice of sparkling, white, rose and red wine and beer are on the menu. All food is priced at 10,000 won during happy hour. Those who order bottled wine are offered an additional 50 percent discount on the food ordered. For inquiries, call (02) 2193-1191.

Park Hyatt Busan presents milk tea bingsu Lounge at Park Hyatt Busan which serves a year-round menu of bingsu, presents its latest bingsu creation -- honeycomb milk tea bingsu. Aromatic milk tea ice shavings are mixed with soft and rich cheesecake cubes and caramelized pecans. The new bingsu is topped with indulgent organic chantilly cream and honeycomb from Woraksan in North Chungcheong Province. The bingsu is garnished with edible gold. The honeycomb milk tea bingsu is served daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is priced at 60,000 won for two guests. For inquiries, call (051) 990-1300.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul presents 'Time to celebrate' with Baccarat The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is celebrating the festive end-of-the-year season with Baccarat, a French fine crystal brand. Limited room packages available for the month of December include a stay in a club room or suite, plus a set of two beautiful Baccarat Beluga tumblers. Other perks include complimentary valet parking plus access to the hotel’s Korean sauna and executive club lounge -- for all-day drinks, afternoon tea and unlimited alcohol service for dinner. Prices start at 995,000 won for the club room. From Dec. 1 to Jan. 1, hotel guests can go on a gourmet journey inspired by the Baccarat brand at the hotel's speakeasy. Four festive cocktails are served in Baccarat glasses valued from 250,000 won to 400,000 won. Cocktail prices start at 32,000 won a glass. For more information, call (02) 6388-5000.

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul launches ‘Turkey to Go’ Cafe One at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul offers "Turkey to Go," a takeout dining set ideal for Thanksgiving and Christmas home parties. Available by reservation from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, "Turkey to Go" features a 6-kilogram turkey aged with 10 herbs and spices before being cooked in an oven for four hours. The set also includes a choice of pumpkin, apple or pecan pie for dessert, as well as sides of whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, roast pumpkin, Brussels sprouts with bacon, fried mushrooms and green beans with bacon. The set is priced at 370,000 won, with pies available for an additional 50,000 won. "Turkey to Go" sets must be ordered at least three days in advance. For inquiries call, (02) 6282-6737.