Festivities across Korea cancelled in aftermath of Itaewon tragedy

Numerous festivals and events across the country have been cancelled or put on hold after Saturday's deadly crowd surge in Itaewon, in Yongsan-gu, Seoul that claimed 154 lives as of Monday.

Seoul has designated a period of mourning for Yongsan-gu that will last until Dec. 31, cancelling all events that the city government had been slated to host. In case of festivals sponsored by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, officials will request the hosts to downsize the events.