National

Festivities across Korea cancelled in aftermath of Itaewon tragedy

By Yoon Min-sik
Published : Oct 31, 2022 - 21:01       Updated : Oct 31, 2022 - 21:01

Numerous festivals and events across the country have been cancelled or put on hold after Saturday's deadly crowd surge in Itaewon, in Yongsan-gu, Seoul that claimed 154 lives as of Monday.

Seoul has designated a period of mourning for Yongsan-gu that will last until Dec. 31, cancelling all events that the city government had been slated to host. In case of festivals sponsored by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, officials will request the hosts to downsize the events.

A stage stands empty after a children's festival was cancelled in Gokseong-gun, South Jeolla Province, Sunday. (Yonhap)
The 17th Busan Fireworks Festival, originally slated to be held this Saturday in South Korea’s second-biggest city, was also cancelled. Busan officials said that the city will review whether or not the festival can be held on another day.

Other regions across the country have also cancelled or postponed pre-scheduled events. Seoul National University cancelled its 100th "Culture Concert" initially slated for Monday, while other universities in Seoul have cancelled or recommended student councils to refrain from holding events or concerts.

SNU and Chung-Ang University were among the schools that cancelled Halloween events for this year.



By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)
