Samsung Biologics looks to woo global customers at CPhI Worldwide

Korea Herald correspondent



FRANKFURT -- Samsung Biologics, the world’s largest contract manufacturing and development organization by production capacity, is looking to attract global customers at this year’s Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients Worldwide, officials said Monday.

CPhI is one of the biggest international pharma industry events that draws leading businesses and professionals from across the globe. Taking place in major European cities each year, this year’s event is held in Frankfurt, Germany, from Tuesday to Thursday.

According to Samsung Biologics, over 40,000 visitors are expected for this year’s CPhI with the participation of over 2,500 companies from 170 countries.

The Korean CDMO company has set up a large-scale booth covering about 238-square-meter at the exhibition’s main area to provide various experiences for visitors.

Samsung Biologics said it will unveil its new slogan of “Accelerating Excellence” at the event to highlight the company’s achievement of becoming the largest CDMO business by production capacity only 10 years after it entered the biomanufacturing industry.

Earlier this month, Samsung Biologics began partial operation of its fourth plant in Songdo, Incheon, bringing up the total production capacity to 424,000 liters. When the fourth plant is completed and operates at full strength next year, Samsung Biologics will have a combined capacity of 604,000 liters, which would be enough to cover about 30 percent of the total global demand, according to the company.

As part of the efforts to encourage interactions with powerhouses in the global biopharmaceutical industry, Samsung Biologics on Tuesday will hold an exclusive networking session to discuss business partnerships with potential customers.

On the second day of the event, James Choi, Samsung Biologics’ chief information and marketing officer, will deliver a presentation on the company’s environment, social and governance strategies and its responding measures to climate change.