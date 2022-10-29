4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes central South Korea, the country's strongest this year

This captured image from the Korea Meteorological Administration shows the epicenter of an earthquake that struck central South Korea on Oct. 29, 2022.(Yonhap)

Two consecutive earthquakes, including a 4.1 magnitude one, struck South Korea's central county of Goesan on Saturday, the weather agency said, with no damage or casualties reported so far.



The 3.5 and 4.1 magnitude quakes occurred in the village of Jangyeon, northeastern Goesan of North Chungcheong Province, at 8:27 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.



The KMA initially announced the measured strength of the latter at 4.3 but later revised it to 4.1.



The two quakes appear to be interrelated as they struck the same region.



The latter marks the strongest earthquake ever to hit the Korean Peninsula this year and was the strongest since a 4.9 magnitude quake hit waters off Seogwipo on the southern resort island of Jeju on Dec. 14 last year.



According to officials, a 5 magnitude tremor was apparently noticed throughout the province.



The National Fire Agency said it has yet to receive any reports of damage or casualties since the 4.1 magnitude quake hit the region but has received 65 reports nationwide so far that they detected it.



President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed all government offices related with disaster management affairs to apprehend possible damage from the quakes, including any disruptions to infrastructure facilities such as electricity and communications, his spokesperson said in a written press briefing.



Including the two latest tremors, 61 quakes with a magnitude of 2 or higher have struck the country since the beginning of the year, with most of them milder than a magnitude of 3.



The largest earthquake that has been reported within a 50-kilometer radius of the epicenter of Saturday's tremors since 1978 was a 5.2 magnitude one that occurred in September of that year. (Yonhap)