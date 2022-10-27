[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul presents 'Time to celebrate' with Baccarat The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is celebrating the festive end-of-the-year season with Baccarat,a French fine crystal brand. Limited room packages available for the month of December include a stay in a club room or suite, plus a set of two beautiful Baccarat Beluga tumblers. Other perks include complimentary valet parking plus access to the hotel’s Korean sauna and executive club lounge -- for all-day drinks, afternoon tea and unlimited alcohol service for dinner. Prices start at 995,000 won for the club room. From Dec. 1 to Jan. 1, hotel guests can savor a gourmet journey inspired by the Baccarat brand at the hotel's speakeasy, Four festive cocktails are served in Baccarat glasses valued from 250,000 won to 400,000 won. Cocktails are from 32,000 won a glass. For more information, call (02) 6388-5000.

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul launches ‘Turkey to Go’ Cafe One at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul celebrates the upcoming festive season with "Turkey to Go," a luxury takeout dining set ideal for convenient Thanksgiving and Christmas home parties. Available by reservation from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, "Turkey to Go" features a 6-kilogram turkey, aged with 10 herbs and spices before being cooked in an oven for four hours. The set also includes a choice of pumpkin, apple or pecan pie for dessert, as well as sides of wholemeal bread, mashed potatoes, roast pumpkin, brussels sprouts with bacon, fried mushrooms and green beans with bacon. The set is priced at 370,000 won, with pies available for an additional 50,000 won. "Turkey to Go" sets must be ordered at least three days in advance. For inquiries call, (02) 6282-6737.

Westin Josun Busan showcases Halloween cocktails Westin Josun Busan is serving two Halloween-themed cocktails at O'Kims, the lobby's dining pub. O'Kim's is known for its scenic view of the city’s Haeundae beach to enjoy along with food and drinks. The Black Rose margarita is presented with a special performance which turns a red rose into a black rose under an instant flame. The Bloody Rock, a tropical cocktail, will be served in the hotel’s own rocking whiskey glass. Special Halloween cocktails will be served through Oct. 31. The two drinks are priced at 27,000 won and 25,000 won, each. For inquiries, call (051) 749-7439.

Vista Walkerhill Seoul offers 'Oh My Family' package Walkerhill Hotels and Resorts' Vista Walkerhill Seoul is offering connecting-room packages catered to the needs of families and friends. The "Oh My Family 1" package consists of a studio suite and a connecting deluxe room. Both rooms have a scenic view of the mountain Achasan. An extra bed can be provided upon prior request, free of charge. The "Oh My Family 2" package provides a special dinner party platter of chicken and barbecue skewers. The packages are available through Nov. 30. For reservations and inquiries, call 1670-0005.