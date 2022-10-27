Samsung's Lee Jae-yong promoted to chairman

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong was promoted to chairman Thursday, taking the top post of the world's largest chipmaker held by his father, who died two years ago.

The company said in an announcement that the board of directors approved the appointment of Lee as executive chairman of the company.

Samsung Electronics Board Chairman Kim Han-jo recommended the appointment, which was followed by the board approval, it added. The board cited the "current uncertain global business environment" and "the pressing need for stronger accountability and business stability" in approving the recommendation.

Samsung added that the 54-year-old's inauguration ceremony was not scheduled for Thursday. Lee appeared at a district court Thursday morning for a trial surrounding his alleged involvement in the controversial 2015 merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries into a de facto holding company of the Samsung conglomerate.

Accession of Lee comes two years after Lee Jae-yong's father and late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee passed away due to illness.

Lee, who joined Samsung in 1991, had held the vice chairman title for a decade.