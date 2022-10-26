[Herald Interview] South Korea was doing it right until omicron U-turn: Birx

Dr. Deborah Birx, former US Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy and White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, speaks to The Korea Herald during an interview on Oct. 20 in Seoul. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)



South Korea ended most of its COVID-19 policy responses as omicron hit in January this year. Then it backfired, leading to one of the world’s highest death counts from BA.1 and 2, omicron’s two subvariants that were circulating then.



“To me it’s a teaching moment that’s unfortunate that it happened,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, who served as the White House COVID-19 response coordinator.



In an interview with The Korea Herald, Birx pushed back on the rationale given by South Korean authorities for removing government actions under what has been called the omicron response plan -- that the virus has gotten milder and more flulike. And that with high vaccination rates, most people, except for those at high risk, could stop being cautious.



With the plan, free universal testing, immediate access to hospital care for the elderly and contact tracing, among other measures, came to an end.



“Viruses in general do evolve that way (to get milder), because they need to replicate and infect the next person so it’s less successful for them to kill the host quickly,” she said. She added, however, that there was no definitive data that shows that the COVID-19 virus has evolved to get milder with omicron.



“What we have is definitive data that our tools have made the outcomes better,” she said. “Our ability to treat people has gotten better. Our knowledge about how to treat them, our clinical care have gotten better.”



The progress made over the years made it difficult to do one-on-one comparisons with earlier variants.



“We’re not comparing apples to apples any longer. So I can’t tell you definitively that either delta or omicron is milder,” she said.



While some have compared omicron with the seasonal flu, Birx said, “I always think that is a complete mistake, to ever imply to the population that this is like flu.”



She said the flu comparison was “extraordinarily dangerous.” The majority of flu cases did not cause long COVID-like symptoms, neurologic late findings, new-onset diabetes, heart attacks or strokes. COVID-19, on the other hand, was causing long-term consequences “in a way we don’t even understand yet.”



The uncertainties surrounding COVID-19’s ability to leave a long-lasting impact, which can happen to even people with mild to moderate disease, made it a risk for young and otherwise healthy people too.



“If you’re a young person 35 or under, your risk of having severe disease, hospitalization and death is low. But it isn’t low to long COVID,” she said. “So it’s not like the flu.”



On the “focused protection” of high-risk people, while the rest return to normal lives, Birx pointed out that the vulnerable lived within the community, interacting with those who are not as at-risk.



“I’m not just talking about people in nursing homes. There are people over 70 who do not live in nursing homes. They live in the community. That’s a huge group. We can’t put that many of the population at risk.”



Another issue with the “let it spread” approach is that it was clear by the end of the first year of the pandemic that natural infection did not lead to long-term protection against another infection, she said. So populationwide exposure was not going to lead to herd immunity. “We know that’s not possible,” she said.





