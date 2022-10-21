At UN, S. Korea highlights human rights violations suffered by N. Koreans, defectors

A wide view of the Security Council meeting on Women and peace and security. The meeting focuses on “Strengthening women’s resilience and leadership as a path to peace in regions plagued by armed groups”. The Council heard a Report of the Secretary-General on women and peace and security. (UN Photo/Rick Bajornas)

The Yoon Suk-yeol government has stepped up efforts to shed light on dire human rights situations in North Korea and speak out against the forcible repatriation of North Korean defectors by China and Russia.

South Korean Ambassador to the UN Hwang Joon-kook openly highlighted human rights violations that North Korean women defectors have faced during the UN Security Council’s open debate on Women, Peace and Security on Thursday.

In his speech, Hwang called for the international community to pay attention to multiple difficulties faced by the women defectors from North Korea, who account for 72 percent of nearly 34,000 North Korean defectors who have resettled in South Korea since the 1990s.

“It is appalling and heartbreaking that many of them only reach the ROK after years of enduring the risks of detainment, human trafficking, repatriation and subsequent reprisals, including torture and other cruel punishment,” Hwang said, referring to the Republic of Korea, the official name for South Korea.

Hwang also urged neighboring countries, likely referring to China and Russia, to stop forcibly repatriating North Korean refugees and to abide by the international human rights law forbidding refoulement.

“In this regard, we would like to remind the neighboring countries that the principle of nonrefoulement should be equally applied to the DPRK defectors,” Hwang added, referring to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the formal name for North Korea.

Hwang’s speech marks the first time that the South Korean government has raised human rights violations against North Korean women defectors at an open debate of the UN Security Council, according to South Korea’s permanent mission to the UN. An open debate involves diverse speakers including Council and non-Council members, and representatives of nongovernmental organizations among others.

In December 2017, then-South Korean Ambassador to the UN Cho Tae-yul raised the issues of human rights violations faced by North Korean defector women after being repatriated to North Korea at the UNSC meeting on the human rights situation in North Korea. But only Council members and countries concerned participated in the meeting.

Vocal about human rights issues

Hwang also expressed the Yoon government’s deep concerns over North Korean defectors detained in a third country, in his statement during the general discussion on the promotion and protection of human rights of the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

Hwang highlighted that the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights “continues to document serious human rights violations upon their repatriation to the DPRK, including torture and other cruel treatment or punishment.

“In this regard, we would like to remind the member states that the principle of nonrefoulement should be equally applied to the DPRK defectors.”

At the UN general discussion, Hwang openly raised a range of key human rights issues as well as the killing of South Korean fisheries official Lee Dae-jun by North Korean soldiers two years ago.

“Furthermore, we deplore the incident in which an unarmed ROK civilian was killed by the DPRK military in the Yellow Sea in September 2020,” Hwang said. “We urge the DPRK to disclose all relevant information and ensure such events are not repeated.”

Hwang called for North Korea to have a “constructive dialogue in an urgent manner on the issue of the abductees and prisoners of war” and resume inter-Korean dialogue to facilitate reunions of separated families.

