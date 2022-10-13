 Back To Top
National

Sacheon Airshow to resume next week after 2-year hiatus

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 13, 2022 - 10:23       Updated : Oct 13, 2022 - 10:36
This file photo, provided by the Air Force on Thursday, shows the armed service's Black Eagles aerobatic team performing at the Sacheon Airshow in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, in October 2018. (Air Force)
This file photo, provided by the Air Force on Thursday, shows the armed service's Black Eagles aerobatic team performing at the Sacheon Airshow in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, in October 2018. (Air Force)

South Korea will hold a major air show in a southern city next week to showcase an array of its military aircraft, including the homegrown KF-21 fighter under development, Seoul officials said Thursday.

The four-day Sacheon Airshow is set to begin at an air base in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, next Thursday after a yearslong hiatus caused by COVID-19.

Launched in 2004, the annual air show is co-hosted by the Air Force, the Sacheon municipality and Korea Aerospace Industries.

It will feature flybys by the Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team, as well as more than 30 aircraft, including F-35A fighters and the KC-330 tanker transport aircraft.

It will also hold daily performances by Australian aerobatic pilot Paul Bennet and his team, as well as flight demonstrations of homegrown aircraft, such as T-50 and KT-1 trainer jets.

The country's indigenous KF-21 fighter will also be on display at the event.

Sacheon is home to KAI, the country's sole aircraft manufacturer that is leading a project to develop the KF-21. (Yonhap)

