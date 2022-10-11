Dreamcatcher continues to send message of climate action with 7th EP ‘Apocalypse: Follow Us’

Girl group Dreamcatcher returned to the music scene with its seventh EP, “Apocalypse: Follow Us” on Tuesday. The seven-member act aims to continuously share its heartfelt message, calling for action to protect the earth through its new songs.
It marks the septet’s return after a six-month hiatus following the release of its second full-length album, “Apocalypse: Save Us,” dropped in April. The new album is the sequel to the group’s previous release.
At a press showcase event held ahead of the album’s online release, Dreamcatcher said the latest album contains the group’s belief and earnest concerns regarding climate change.
“The previous album and its title track ‘Maison’ were meant to send a strong warning to environment destroyers. Through this new album, however, we aim to exude our soft charisma by showing our will for peace,” the band’s leader Jiu said.
According to Jiu, the group’s “Apocalypse” series is intended to raise awareness of how Earth, our home, is being destroyed and hurt. Dreamcather’s goal is to deliver a message of overcoming Earth's pain through its songs, the leader said.
Fronted by lead track “Vision,” a dark techno song with electronic sounds to clearly show the concept and message of the group, the six-track package includes songs titled “Intro: Chaotical X,” “Fairytale,” “Some Love,” “Rainy Day” and “Outro: Mother Nature.”
When asked about the members’ actions in a real life to save Earth, Jiu said she carries a tumbler instead of using plastic cups. Even the group’s fans work to proctect the environment -- they recycled banners from Sua’s birthday event to make eco-bags.
On top of suggesting a vision for a better planet, Dreamcatcher hopes to retain its unique identity in the K-pop scene by sticking with the group’s rock and metal songs, according to Dami. Gahyeon also mentioned her dreams of going to the top of Billboard’s music charts.
Meanwhile, the septet is gearing up for a two-day concert series “Apocalypse: Broken Halloween,” which is set to take place in Seoul on Oct. 29-30. The act will also embark on a world tour, “Apocalypse: Follow Us,” starting next month, with stops in five countries in Europe.