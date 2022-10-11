Dreamcatcher continues to send message of climate action with 7th EP ‘Apocalypse: Follow Us’

K-pop girl group Dreamcatcher poses for photos during a press showcase event for its seventh EP “Apocalypse: Follow Us,” held at Konkuk University in Seoul, Tuesday. (Dreamcatcher Company)

Girl group Dreamcatcher returned to the music scene with its seventh EP, “Apocalypse: Follow Us” on Tuesday. The seven-member act aims to continuously share its heartfelt message, calling for action to protect the earth through its new songs.

It marks the septet’s return after a six-month hiatus following the release of its second full-length album, “Apocalypse: Save Us,” dropped in April. The new album is the sequel to the group’s previous release.

At a press showcase event held ahead of the album’s online release, Dreamcatcher said the latest album contains the group’s belief and earnest concerns regarding climate change.

“The previous album and its title track ‘Maison’ were meant to send a strong warning to environment destroyers. Through this new album, however, we aim to exude our soft charisma by showing our will for peace,” the band’s leader Jiu said.

According to Jiu, the group’s “Apocalypse” series is intended to raise awareness of how Earth, our home, is being destroyed and hurt. Dreamcather’s goal is to deliver a message of overcoming Earth's pain through its songs, the leader said.