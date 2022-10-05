Nigeria vows to partner with Korea for sustainable development

Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission CEO Saratu A. Umar introduces key sectors to partner with Nigeria to achieve sustainable development and prospects for Business opportunities in Nigeria at Nigeria-Korea Business Forum at Ambassador Hotel in Seoul on Wednesday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

Nigeria will seek stronger cooperation with Korea for sustainable development, Nigerian officials said at the Nigeria-Korea Business Forum at the Ambassador Hotel in Seoul, Wednesday. The forum aimed to strengthen Nigeria-Korea network capabilities, and share diverse ideas and business solutions for sectors such as oil and gas, agriculture and agro-processing, manufacturing and ICT, tourism culture, and the creative industry to reach out to investors and key figures taking lead. The Forum is part of the 62nd National Day celebrations of Nigeria according to the Nigerian embassy in Seoul. Addressing the opening ceremony of the forum, Nigerian ambassador to Korea Ali Magashi emphasized the Nigeria-Korea bilateral trade volume that hit over $1.5 billion as of June 2022 making Nigeria South Korea’s largest trading partner on the African continent.

Nigerian ambassador to Korea Ali Magashi introduces panelists of Tourism and creative industry for Nigeria’s economic development at the Nigeria-Korea Business Forum at the Ambassador Hotel in Seoul on Wednesday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

Magashi highlighted orders received by Korean construction companies that reached $15 billion in 2020 making Nigeria the biggest construction market for South Korean companies among Sub-Sahara African countries. “Currently, Korean firms are building Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants, crude oil transportation and storage facilities in Nigeria,” said Magashi. However, Magashi pointed out that Korea’s trade with Africa, a continent with a population of over one billion people, accounts for less than 2 percent of South Korea’s overall global trade. “There is significant room for improvement and opportunities for Korean investors in Nigeria in post-COVID-19.

Attendees and guests pose for a group photo at Nigeria-Korea Business Forum at Ambassador Hotel in Seoul on Wednesday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

Magashi urged Korean industries to utilize Nigeria’s large untapped solid minerals like lithium, nickel, cobalt, and coal from which urea can be extracted. He stressed the need to utilize urea as an additive to reduce emissions deposits in diesel vehicles to minimize the scarcity “Korean investment in Nigeria’s extractive industries would be to the mutual benefit of both countries,” he said.

Attendees discuss investment agendas during a panel session at the held at Nigeria-Korea Business Forum at Ambassador Hotel in Seoul on Wednesday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)