Indonesia highlights dynamics of bilateral ties with Korea on 77th independence day

Indonesian ambassador to Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto proposes a toast at an event to mark his country’s 77th Independence Day at Sebitseom, Seoul, Wednesday. (Indonesian Embassy in Seoul).

Indonesia embassy highlighted dynamics of bilateral ties with Korea celebrating its 77th independence day in Seoul on Sept. 28.

Commemorating the independence day under the theme of ‘Recover Faster, Rise Stronger,’ the embassy invited Korean government officials, parliament members, diplomatic corps, businessmen, academics, and friends of Indonesia numbering more than 300 guests at the Floating Island Convention Center in Seoul.

Dressed in traditional Javanese Jawi Jangkep, Indonesian ambassador to South Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto briefed Indonesia's progress after 77 years of independence and dynamics of Indonesia-Korea bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

He said that Indonesia's potential is in its abundant natural wealth, political, economic stability and large population mostly of productive age.