 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Indonesia highlights dynamics of bilateral ties with Korea on 77th independence day

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Oct 4, 2022 - 14:03       Updated : Oct 4, 2022 - 14:09
Indonesian ambassador to Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto proposes a toast at an event to mark his country’s 77th Independence Day at Sebitseom, Seoul, Wednesday. (Indonesian Embassy in Seoul).
Indonesian ambassador to Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto proposes a toast at an event to mark his country’s 77th Independence Day at Sebitseom, Seoul, Wednesday. (Indonesian Embassy in Seoul).

Indonesia embassy highlighted dynamics of bilateral ties with Korea celebrating its 77th independence day in Seoul on Sept. 28.

Commemorating the independence day under the theme of ‘Recover Faster, Rise Stronger,’ the embassy invited Korean government officials, parliament members, diplomatic corps, businessmen, academics, and friends of Indonesia numbering more than 300 guests at the Floating Island Convention Center in Seoul.

Dressed in traditional Javanese Jawi Jangkep, Indonesian ambassador to South Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto briefed Indonesia's progress after 77 years of independence and dynamics of Indonesia-Korea bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

He said that Indonesia's potential is in its abundant natural wealth, political, economic stability and large population mostly of productive age.

Indonesian ambassador to Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto and Madam Susi Ardhani Sulistiyanto poses with artists at an event to mark his country’s 77th Independence Day at Sebitseom, Seoul, Wednesday. (Indonesian Embassy in Seoul).
Indonesian ambassador to Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto and Madam Susi Ardhani Sulistiyanto poses with artists at an event to mark his country’s 77th Independence Day at Sebitseom, Seoul, Wednesday. (Indonesian Embassy in Seoul).

According to Sulistiyanto Indonesia gained international trust by becoming the Chair of G20, set to become the Chair of ASEAN, and the Coordinator of MIKTA in 2023 at the age of 77 years of independence. Sulistiyanto applauded Korea’s support to Indonesia in various fields marked by regular high-level visits.

MIKTA is an informal middle power partnership between Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey, and Australia launched in 2013 that shares the core values of democracy and a free-market economy.

Meanwhile, Korean vice minister of land, infrastructure, and transportation Lee Won-jae highlighted Indonesia as Korea’s major investment destination through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project to develop Batam International Airport and investment projects such as the construction of a petrochemical complex by Lotte in Cilegon.

The celebration also showcased the diversity of Indonesian culture through art performances in the form of traditional dances and Bali nuances to give a glimpse of Indonesia’s presidency at the G20 summit to be held in Bali on Nov. 15-16.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114