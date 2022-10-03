GS25 opens 100th convenience store outlet in Mongolia

This undated file photo offered by GS25 shows one of its convenience store outlets in Mongolia filled with local customers. (Yonhap)

GS Group's convenience store chain GS25 said Monday it has opened its 100th outlet in Mongolia since its entry into the East Asian country 16 months ago.

GS25 aims to expand the number of outlets in Mongolia to more than 500 by 2025 by launching more customized food products.

For its expansion in Asia, the company entered Vietnam in 2018 and currently operates 186 outlets in the Southeast Asian country.

BGF Retail's CU was quick to enter the Mongolian convenience store market.

CU opened its 200th convenience store outlet in Mongolia in April as it seeks to strengthen its presence there.

Mongolia is seen as a promising market for Korean convenience store operators, with the number of people aged under 35 taking up more than 60 percent of the total population. (Yonhap)