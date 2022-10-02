Trials for military sexual crimes jump 77.6 percent over past 4 years

(123rf)



Trials for sexual crimes in the military jumped 77.6 percent over the past four years, according to data from military courts.



The number of trials for active-duty soldiers accused of sexual crimes amounted to 2,185 between 2018 and last year, according to the data provided to Rep. Kim Seung-won of the main opposition Democratic Party.



The figure breaks down into 443 in 2018, 434 in 2019, 521 in 2020 and 787 last year.



"Sexual crimes keep happening in the military," Kim said.



"Thorough investigations and stern punishments are necessary to root out such crimes." (Yonhap)